Dr Agarwal's Healthcare IPO price band: The Dr. Agarwal's Health Care Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹382 to ₹402 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. The Dr Agarwal's Healthcare IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, January 29, and will close on Friday, January 31. The allocation to anchor investors for the Dr Agarwal's Healthcare IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, January 28.