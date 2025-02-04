LIVE UPDATES

Dr Agarwal's Healthcare Share Price Live Updates: GMP, experts hint flat to negative share debut on the bourses

1 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2025, 09:01 AM IST

Dr Agarwal's Healthcare Share Price Live Updates: Dr Agarwal's Healthcare initial public offering will be listed today on both the BSE and NSE. Prior to the share listing, the GMP for Dr Agarwal's Healthcare IPO and analysts suggest a subdued opening for the shares in the Indian stock market today.