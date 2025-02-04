Dr Agarwal's Healthcare Share Price Live Updates: The equity shares of Dr Agarwal’s Health Care Ltd are set to debut on the Indian stock market today after the initial public offering (IPO) garnered a tepid response. The listing date for Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare IPO is today, February 4.
The public offering was open for subscription from January 29 through January 31, with the IPO allotment finalized on February 3. The listing of Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare IPO will occur today, with shares being listed on both the BSE and NSE stock exchanges.
Trading Members of the Exchange are notified that starting from Tuesday, February 4, 2025, the equity shares of Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care Limited will be listed and available for trading on the Exchange under the ‘B’ Group of Securities, according to a notice from the BSE.
Dr. Agarwal's Healthcare IPO concluded with a subscription rate of 1.55 times on its final bidding day, which was Friday. The segment allocated for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) saw a subscription of 4.64 times, while Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribed at a rate of 41 percent. The share reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 39 percent.
The public offering has a price range set between ₹382 and ₹402 per share. This IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares totaling up to ₹300 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of approximately 6.78 crore equity shares, amounting to ₹2,727.26 crore, from promoters and other selling shareholders at the highest price point.
Dr. Agarwal's Health Care provides a broad spectrum of services, which encompasses cataract, refractive, and various other surgical procedures, along with consultations, diagnostics, non-surgical treatments, and sales of optical products, contact lenses, accessories, and medications related to eye care.
Dr Agarwal's Healthcare Share Price Live Updates: All you need to know about the Special Pre-open Session
Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Tuesday, February 4, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.
Dr Agarwal's Healthcare Share Price Live Updates: Here's what Dr Agarwal's Healthcare IPO GMP today hint ahead of the debut
Dr Agarwal's IPO GMP today is -4. This indicates Dr Agarwal's Healthcare share price was trading at a discount of ₹4 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current discount in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Dr Agarwal's Healthcare share price is indicated at ₹398 apiece, which is 1% lower than the IPO price of ₹402.
Grey market activity over the past 12 sessions indicates that today's IPO GMP is trending toward a discount and anticipates a bargain listing. Experts on investorgain.com say that the greatest GMP is ₹54, while the lowest is ₹-4.00.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.