DreamFolks IPO: Issue sees huge retail demand. What GMP suggests3 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 11:16 AM IST
- DreamFolks IPO GMP today has now surged to ₹80 per equity after strong response by retail investors, say market observers
DreamFolks IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of DreamFolks Services Ltd opened for subscription today and the public issue worth ₹562.10 crore has received huge response from retail investors. On day one by 11:04 AM, DreamFolks IPO subscription status informs that retail portion of the public offer has been subscribed 2.34 times. Overall, the issue has been subscribed 0.44 times by 10:38 AM on day one of bidding.