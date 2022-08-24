DreamFolks IPO: Issue sees huge retail demand. What GMP suggests

Meanwhile, following strong response from the retail investors to DreamFolks Services IPO, grey market has gone highly bullish on the scrip in early morning deals. As per the market observers, DreamFolks IPO GMP has surged from ₹60 to ₹80 in early morning session, logging 25 per cent rise in GMP within an hour of stock market's opening bell today. Market observers said that the public issue has received strong response from the retail investors that has helped GMP rise by 25 per cent despite secondary market is trading flat today. They expected further rise in grey market sentiment if there is same upside move witnessed on Dalal Street as we witnessed on Tuesday session.

