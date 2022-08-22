Dreamfolks IPO: Subscription for Dreamfolks Services Limited IPO (initial public offering) is going to open on 24th August 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 26th August 2022. Meanwhile, Dreamfolks Services Limited has fixed the IPO price band. As per the information available on the BSE website , Dreamfolks IPO price band has been fixed at ₹308 to ₹326 per equity share. Meanwhile, shares of Dreamfolks Services Ltd are available at a premium of ₹70 in grey market today.

Here we list out important Dreamfolks IPO details that you should know ahead of the subscription opening date:

- Dreamfolks IPO GMP today: According to market observers, Dreamfolks IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹70, which is around 21.50 per cent higher from its upper price band.

- Subscription date: As per the information available on BSE website, Dreamfolks Services Limited IPO will open on 24th August 2022 and it will remain open for subscription till 26th August 2022.

- Dreamfolks IPO price band: Company has fixed Dreamfolks IPO price band between ₹308 to ₹326 per equity share.

- Lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of Dreamfolks IPO will comprise 46 shares of the company.

- Dreamfolks IPO financials: DreamFolks Services Ltd revenue from operations increased from ₹98.7 crore during fiscal 2017 to ₹367.04 crore in fiscal 2020, at a compound annual growth rate of 55 per cent.

- IPO proceeds: The book build issue is 100 per cent offer for sale (OFS) in nature that means Dreamfolks IPO proceeds will go to the pocket of promoters. The public issue will constitute 33 per cent of the post offer paid-up equity share capital of the company.

- Allotment date: The tentative date for Dreamfolks IPO allotment is 1st September 2022.

- Dreamfolks IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on both NSE and BSE. The tentative date for IPO listing is 6th September 2022.

Dreamfolks facilitates an enhanced airport experience for passengers, leveraging its technology-driven platform.

The company’s asset-light business model integrates global card networks operating in India, credit card and debit card issuers and other corporate clients, including airline companies, with various airport lounge operators and other airport-related service providers on a unified technology platform.