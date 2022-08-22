Dreamfolks IPO price band fixed. GMP, subscription opening date, other details

Dreamfolks IPO: Subscription for Dreamfolks Services Limited IPO (initial public offering) is going to open on 24th August 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 26th August 2022. Meanwhile, Dreamfolks Services Limited has fixed the IPO price band. As per the information available on the BSE website, Dreamfolks IPO price band has been fixed at ₹308 to ₹326 per equity share. Meanwhile, shares of Dreamfolks Services Ltd are available at a premium of ₹70 in grey market today.

