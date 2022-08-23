Should you subscribe to the Dreamfolks Services IPO?

Vikrant Kashyap, an analyst at KR Choksey in the IPO note said, ". On the upper price band of INR 326 and EPS of ₹3.11 for FY22, the P/E ratio is 104.8x. The company has seen a 90.7% CAGR growth in a number of touch points over FY18-22. The number of clients has also seen a growth of 119.7% CAGR, with cities increasing to 536 from 23 cities. Despite the impact of Covid-19 in FY20-21, the company has seen consistent growth in the business momentum. Dreamfolks has also been focusing on increasing its overseas presence with 1,172 touchpoints from zero presence till FY20. The company has been improving its broad base by expanding its access across India & overseas. The company will also benefit from the government initiatives like Udaan, which will help to increase access to more regional airports."