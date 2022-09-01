DreamFolks Services IPO allotment status: Share allotment of the public issue worth ₹562.10 crore can be announced soon as tentative DreamFolks IPO allotment date is 1st September 2022. So, share allotment of the public offer can be announced any time today. So, those who have applied for the public offer are advised to check DreamFolks IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of the official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of DreamFolks IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd and its official website is linkintime.co.in.

How to check DreamFolks IPO allotment status on Linkintime

To check one's application status online after announcement of share allocation, a bidder can login at the Link Intime's website or at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select DreamFolks Services IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your DreamFolks Services IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

How to check DreamFolks IPO allotment status on BSE

As mentioned above, those who have applied for the public issue, they can check their application status online by logging in at the official BSE website — bseindia.com or they can login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow step by step guide given below:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select DreamFolks Services IPO;

3] Enter DreamFolks Services IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your DreamFolks Services IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

DreamFolks IPO GMP

According to market observers, shares of DreamFolks Services Ltd is available at a premium of ₹106 that means grey market is expecting that DreamFolks IPO listing would take place around ₹432 ( ₹326 + ₹106), which is around 32.50 per cent higher from its offer price of ₹308 to ₹326 per equity share.