DreamFolks Services IPO allotment date: Latest GMP, how to check status online

DreamFolks Services IPO allotment status: Share allotment of the public issue worth ₹562.10 crore can be announced soon as tentative DreamFolks IPO allotment date is 1st September 2022. So, share allotment of the public offer can be announced any time today. So, those who have applied for the public offer are advised to check DreamFolks IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of the official registrar of the IPO. The official registrar of DreamFolks IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd and its official website is linkintime.co.in.

