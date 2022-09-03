Dreamfolks Services IPO: Latest GMP as all eyes on shares listing

Shares of DreamFolks Services are commanding a premium (GMP) of ₹110 in the grey market today, as per market observers. After the finalisation of share allotment that happened this week, now all eyes are on Dreamfolks shares listing. The shares of the company are expected to list on stock exchanges BSE and NSE next week on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

