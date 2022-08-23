Dreamfolks Services IPO: Latest GMP ahead of issue opening for subscription tomorrow2 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 09:31 AM IST
- Dreamfolks Services IPO is entirely an OFS of up to 1.72 crore equity shares by promoters
Airport Service aggregator platform Dreamfolks Services Ltd has fixed a price band of ₹308-326 for its three-day initial public offering (IPO) which will open for public subscription on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 and the issue will conclude on Friday, August 26. The bidding for anchor investors would open on on Wednesday.