DreamFolks Services IPO: GMP (grey market premium) signals strong listing gain2 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2022, 01:21 PM IST
- DreamFolks IPO GMP today is ₹110, say market observers
DreamFolks Services IPO (initial public offering) is likely to hit secondary market on Tuesday this week as the most likely DreamFolks IPO listing date is 6th September 2022. Indian bourses are expected to issue notice in this regard on Monday. However, grey market has remained bullish on DreamFolks Services shares. According to market observers, shares of DreamFolks Services are available at a premium of ₹110, which is quite praiseworthy as the stock has remained above ₹100 levels after breaching the three figure mark last week.