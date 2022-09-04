DreamFolks Services IPO: GMP (grey market premium) signals strong listing gain

DreamFolks IPO GMP today

market observers said that DreamFolks IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹110 that means the scrip has remained above ₹100 apiece after hitting the three digit mark last week. They said that the stock has remained in high demand in the grey market, which means negative market sentiments in last two sessions have failed to dent the prospect of DreamFolks shares in grey market. They said that such a strong performance of DreamFolks shares in grey market reflects that the stock may have a strong listing on 6th September on BSE and NSE.