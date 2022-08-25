On DreamFolks IPO review, Swastika Investmart research report says, "DreamFolks will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the aforementioned theme due to its first mover advantage and dominant position in the lounge access market (68 per cent share in terms of volumes). Further, it has significant exclusivity for India-issued credit and debit card programs in key locations. The biggest competitive advantage for the company is its network effect; the tie-up with all the 54 lounges in India enables it to provide a one-stop solution to its clients and strengthen its position between the clients and the lounge operators. Additionally, the company has created a proprietary technology platform that ensures scalability. Although the company doesn’t have any competitors in the domestic market, they face competition from large global programs such as Priority Pass, and Dragon Pass which have significant experience and a huge international presence. Despite the asset-light operations, the company has witnessed volatile cash flows due to high receivables. Finally, the nature of the issue is OFS which will lead to a 33% dilution of the promoter’s stake and premium valuations (P/E of 104.82 based on FY22 EPS) makes it suitable for long-term investors with moderate to high-risk appetite. And therefore, we recommend a "SUBSCRIBE" rating only for “High Risk Investors".