Dreamfolks Services IPO: GMP, share allotment, listing date details here2 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 08:23 AM IST
The three-day initial Public Offer (IPO) of airport service aggregator DreamFolks Services was subscribed 56.68 times on the last day of its subscription on Friday, August 26, receiving bids for 53,74,97,212 shares against 94,83,302 shares on offer. The portion meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 70.53 times subscription, the category for retail investors was bid 43.66 times and non-institutional investors (NIIs) 37.66 times.