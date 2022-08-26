DreamFolks Services IPO: GMP signals strong listing. Should you subscribe?4 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 08:09 AM IST
- DreamFolks IPO GMP today is ₹88, say market observers
Listen to this article
DreamFolks Services IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of DreamFolks Services Ltd opened for subscription on 24th August 2022 and it's subscription is going to end today. So, interested investors have just one day left in their hand to apply for the public issue worth ₹562.10 crore. The public offer has received strong response from the retail investors in first two days of bidding.