DreamFolks Services IPO: GMP signals strong listing. Should you subscribe?

DreamFolks Services IPO: Apply or not?

Highlighting the fundamentals of DreamFolks Services IPO, HDFC Securities retail research report says, "began effective operations in 2013 by facilitating lounge access services for the Consumers of Mastercard and, currently, provides services to all the Card Networks operating in India including Visa, Mastercard, Diners/Discover and RuPay, and many of India’s prominent Card Issuers including ICICI Bank Limited, Axis Bank Limited, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, HDFC Bank Limited (in respect of debit card lounge program) and SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited. Over the years, it has transformed from being an airport lounge access aggregator to an end-to-end technology solutions provider for designing and delivering services that enhance the airport experience. It has crafted its service proposition to provide Clients the option of offering a wide-ranging bouquet of Services to the Consumers. Currently, it facilitates Consumers’ access to a host of services: from door-step to the airport, within the airport, and again from the airport to the door-step at the destination. The Company’s first mover advantage in the lounge access aggregator industry in India has enabled it to become a dominant player in the industry with a share of over 80% in the domestic lounge access market in India."