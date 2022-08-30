DreamFolks Services IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online2 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 08:29 AM IST
- DreamFolks IPO GMP today is ₹106, say market observers
Listen to this article
DreamFolks Services IPO: After closure of three days bidding, all eyes are now set on DreamFolks Services IPO (initial public offering) allotment date, which is most likely on 1st September 2022. However, DreamFolks IPO applicants are advised to check their application status online by logging in at BSE website or at the official website of the registrar. The official registrar of DreamFolks IPO is Link Intime Private Limited. Meanwhile, after strong response by investors, grey market has gone highly bullish on DreamFolks Services shares. According to market observers, DreamFolks IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹106.