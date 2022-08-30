DreamFolks Services IPO: After closure of three days bidding, all eyes are now set on DreamFolks Services IPO (initial public offering) allotment date, which is most likely on 1st September 2022. However, DreamFolks IPO applicants are advised to check their application status online by logging in at BSE website or at the official website of the registrar. The official registrar of DreamFolks IPO is Link Intime Private Limited. Meanwhile, after strong response by investors, grey market has gone highly bullish on DreamFolks Services shares. According to market observers, DreamFolks IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹106.

DreamFolks IPO GMP today

Market observers said that shares of DreamFolks Services Limited are available at a premium of ₹106 in grey market today. They said that DreamFolks shares have remained above ₹100 since Friday, which reflects about the strong response it might get on the listing date, which is most likely on 6th September 2022. They said that market mood has been bearish and DreamFolks IPO GMP has remained steady around ₹105 for last 5 days, which is a good sign for those who have applied for the public issue.

What this DreamFolks IPO GMP means?

Market observers said that DreamFolks Services IPO today is ₹106, which means grey market is expecting that DreamFolks IPO will list around ₹432 ( ₹326 + ₹106), around 33 per cent higher from its price band of ₹308 to ₹326 per equity share.

DreamFolks IPO allotment status

As mentioned above, those who have applied for the public issue are advised to check share allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at Link Intime's official website. For convenience, they can log in at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

How to check DreamFolks IPO allotment status online on Link Intime

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select DreamFolks Services IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your DreamFolks Services IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

How to check DreamFolks Services IPO allotment status on BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select DreamFolks Services IPO;

3] Enter DreamFolks Services IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your DreamFolks Services IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

DreamFolks IPO details

Price band of the public offer is ₹308 to ₹326 and the stock is likely to list on BSE and NSE on 6th September 2022.