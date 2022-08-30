DreamFolks Services IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online

DreamFolks IPO GMP today

Market observers said that shares of DreamFolks Services Limited are available at a premium of ₹106 in grey market today. They said that DreamFolks shares have remained above ₹100 since Friday, which reflects about the strong response it might get on the listing date, which is most likely on 6th September 2022. They said that market mood has been bearish and DreamFolks IPO GMP has remained steady around ₹105 for last 5 days, which is a good sign for those who have applied for the public issue.