DreamFolks Services IPO listing: The initial public offering (IPO) is most likely to debut on BSE and NSE on Tuesday as the tentative DreamFolks IPO listing date is 6th September 2022. Meanwhile, after DreamFolks IPO allotment focus has shifted towards grey market as some people take grey market premium (GMP) as a hint in regard to listing premium from the IPO. For such IPO investors, there is a piece of good news from the primary markets. According to market observers, DreamFolks shares are available at a premium of ₹110 in the grey market today. However, market experts believe that DreamFolks share listing would be around ₹400 apiece.

DreamFolks IPO GMP today

Market observers said that DreamFolks IPO GMP today is ₹110, which is ₹10 higher from the Sunday evening close of ₹100. This means, grey market expects that DreamFolks share allottees may have at least ₹100 listing gain from the public issue as DreamFolks grey market premium has been oscillating above ₹100 for near one week despite volatility in the secondary market.

What market experts believe

On DreamFolks IPO listing gain, Ravi Singh, VP & Head of Research, Share India said, "DreamFolks Services Ltd has advantage of it’s first mover in this business. However, the company faced headwinds due to the pandemic led industry issues and the same is being reflected in its growth numbers, leading a higher valuations. Though the company’s asset light business model will benefit it in long run. If the secondary market sentiments improves, the IPO may further gain strength in primary market. We expect the IPO to list at premium, around 20 to 30 per cent higher from its price band." He said that DreamFolks shares may list in between ₹380 to ₹412 band.

Expecting DreamFolks share listing above ₹400 levels, Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities said, "DreamFolks is a dominant player and India's largest airport service aggregator platform, an incubator of the industry with its unique, asset-light, capital-efficient business model. DreamFolks provides services to all the Card Networks operating in India including Visa, Mastercard, Diners/Discover and RuPay. However, on account of the pandemic scare, it suffered a setback in its earnings at the PAT level for FY21 and due to this it is offering only 10% for retail investors. Investors can buy this from a mid to long-term perspective looking at the total subscription the issue might get some listing gains where investors can book for short-term gains. The estimated listing price could be around ₹408 to ₹428."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.