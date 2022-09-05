DreamFolks Services IPO: Latest GMP, what experts say on listing gain2 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2022, 08:22 AM IST
- DreamFolks IPO GMP today is ₹110, say market observers
DreamFolks Services IPO listing: The initial public offering (IPO) is most likely to debut on BSE and NSE on Tuesday as the tentative DreamFolks IPO listing date is 6th September 2022. Meanwhile, after DreamFolks IPO allotment focus has shifted towards grey market as some people take grey market premium (GMP) as a hint in regard to listing premium from the IPO. For such IPO investors, there is a piece of good news from the primary markets. According to market observers, DreamFolks shares are available at a premium of ₹110 in the grey market today. However, market experts believe that DreamFolks share listing would be around ₹400 apiece.