DreamFolks Services IPO: Latest GMP, what experts say on listing gain

Expecting DreamFolks share listing above ₹400 levels, Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities said, "DreamFolks is a dominant player and India's largest airport service aggregator platform, an incubator of the industry with its unique, asset-light, capital-efficient business model. DreamFolks provides services to all the Card Networks operating in India including Visa, Mastercard, Diners/Discover and RuPay. However, on account of the pandemic scare, it suffered a setback in its earnings at the PAT level for FY21 and due to this it is offering only 10% for retail investors. Investors can buy this from a mid to long-term perspective looking at the total subscription the issue might get some listing gains where investors can book for short-term gains. The estimated listing price could be around ₹408 to ₹428."