Dreamfolks Services IPO share allotment likely tomorrow.
- Dreamfolks Services IPO is entirely an OFS of up to 1.72 crore equity shares by its promoters
The three-day initial Public Offer (IPO) of airport service aggregator DreamFolks Services was subscribed 56.68 times on the last day of its subscription that closed on August 26. The issue received bids for 53,74,97,212 shares against 94,83,302 shares on offer, as per exchanges data.