The three-day initial Public Offer (IPO) of airport service aggregator DreamFolks Services was subscribed 56.68 times on the last day of its subscription that closed on August 26. The issue received bids for 53,74,97,212 shares against 94,83,302 shares on offer, as per exchanges data.

The initial share sale was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 1,72,42,368 equity shares promoters Liberatha Peter Kallat, Dinesh Nagpal and Mukesh Yadav. The public issue will constitute 33% of the post offer paid-up equity share capital of the company. DreamFolks Services had raised ₹253 crore from anchor investors ahead of its public issue that opened on August 24, 2022, and was priced in the range of ₹308-326 a share.

The portion meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 70.53 times subscription, the category for retail investors was bid 43.66 times and non-institutional investors (NIIs) 37.66 times.

Shares of DreamFolks Services are commanding a premium (GMP) of ₹98 in the grey market today, as per market observers. The shares of the company are expected to list on stock exchanges BSE and NSE next week on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

The finalization of basis of share allotment of Dreamfolks Services IPO is expected to take place on Thursday, September 1, 2022 and if allotted, then the credit of shares to demat account of bidders will be done on Monday, September 5. The registrar for this IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd, therefore the allotment application can be checked on the registrar's website here or on the BSE website here.

DreamFolks facilitates an enhanced airport experience for passengers, leveraging its technology-driven platform. The company's asset-light business model integrates global and domestic networks, credit card and debit card issuers and other corporate clients, including airline companies, with various airport lounge operators and other airport-related service providers on a unified technology platform.

According to Axis Capital report, given Dreamfolks Services' dominant position in the industry enables them to create interdependencies for their service offerings through their unique value proposition enabling them to attract newer clients and operators, which helps them further strengthen their position in the market.