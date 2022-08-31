Dreamfolks Services IPO share allotment likely tomorrow. Check latest GMP

The finalization of basis of share allotment of Dreamfolks Services IPO is expected to take place on Thursday, September 1, 2022 and if allotted, then the credit of shares to demat account of bidders will be done on Monday, September 5. The registrar for this IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd, therefore the allotment application can be checked on the registrar's website here or on the BSE website here.