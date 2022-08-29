DreamFolks Services IPO: During three days bidding of the public issue worth ₹562.10 crore, the initial public offering (IPO) of DreamFolks Services Limited got subscribed 56.68 times while its retail portion got subscribed 43.66 times. After closure of bidding, focus has now shifted towards Dreamfolks IPO allotment date and tis listing date. Meanwhile, grey market has gone highly bullish on the public offer after strong response by investors. According to market observers, shares of DreamFolks Services Limited are available at a premium of ₹103 in grey market today.

Dreamfolks IPO GMP

Market observers said that after closure of DreamFolks IPO bidding, its grey market premium has remained above ₹100 per equity share, which is quite praiseworthy. They said that DreamFolks IPO GMP today is ₹103 and for last four days, it has remained above ₹100 that signals strong listing of the public issue. they said that strong response by investors and trend reversal on Friday are the major reasons that helped DreamFolks IPO GMP remain strong despite last two days being the weekend. They said that if the secondary market continues on the positive side, then there can be some more upside expected in the grey market.

What this DreamFolks IPO GMP means?

Market observers said that DreamFolks IPO GMP today is ₹103 that means grey market is expecting that DreamFolks IPO listing would be around ₹429 ( ₹326 + ₹103), which is near 31 per cent higher from its price band of ₹308 to ₹326 per equity share. Market observers went on to add that grey market is reflecting that DreamFolks IPO may have a strong listing and allottees may get around 30 per cent listing premium from the public issue.

However, stock market experts maintained that GMP should not be taken so seriously as it has nothing to do with the balance sheet of the company. It is completely speculative and it varies on day to day basis. They advised investors to rely on the balance sheet of the company as it gives concrete fundamental picture of the company for long term.

DreamFolks IPO details

The tentative DreamFolks IPO allotment date is 1st September 2022 whereas it is likely to list on BSE and NSE on 6th September 2022.