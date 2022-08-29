DreamFolks Services IPO: What GMP reflects as all eyes set on allotment date2 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 08:18 AM IST
- DreamFolks IPO GMP today is ₹103, say market observers
Listen to this article
DreamFolks Services IPO: During three days bidding of the public issue worth ₹562.10 crore, the initial public offering (IPO) of DreamFolks Services Limited got subscribed 56.68 times while its retail portion got subscribed 43.66 times. After closure of bidding, focus has now shifted towards Dreamfolks IPO allotment date and tis listing date. Meanwhile, grey market has gone highly bullish on the public offer after strong response by investors. According to market observers, shares of DreamFolks Services Limited are available at a premium of ₹103 in grey market today.