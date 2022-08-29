DreamFolks Services IPO: What GMP reflects as all eyes set on allotment date

Market observers said that after closure of DreamFolks IPO bidding, its grey market premium has remained above ₹100 per equity share, which is quite praiseworthy. They said that DreamFolks IPO GMP today is ₹103 and for last four days, it has remained above ₹100 that signals strong listing of the public issue. they said that strong response by investors and trend reversal on Friday are the major reasons that helped DreamFolks IPO GMP remain strong despite last two days being the weekend. They said that if the secondary market continues on the positive side, then there can be some more upside expected in the grey market.

