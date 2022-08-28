DreamFolks Services IPO: What GMP signals after strong subscription2 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 02:11 PM IST
- DreamFolks IPO GMP today is ₹102, say market observers
DreamFolks IPO: Bidding for initial public offering (IPO) of Dreamfolks Services Limited is over and the IPO worth ₹562.10 crore has been subscribed 56.68 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 43.66 times in three day bidding from 24th August to 26th August 2022. After strong response by retail and other category investors, grey market premium (GMP) of DreamFolks Services IPO has surged and breached three digit figure today. According to market observers, shares of DreamFolks Services Limited are available at a premium of ₹102 per equity share in grey market today.