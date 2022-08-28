DreamFolks Services IPO: What GMP signals after strong subscription

As per the market observers, DreamFolks IPO GMP today is ₹102, which is quite praiseworthy as the grey market price of the stock has remained above ₹100 for last three days after breaching the three digit figure on Friday. They said that the trend reversal in secondary market has done the trick for the public issue. However, strong response by bidders has played a vital role in sharp upside movement in DreamFolks IPO GMP. They said that if the positive trend continues in the market then there can be some more upside expected in the DreamFolks IPO GMP.

