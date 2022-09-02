DreamFolks Services IPO GMP: Share allotment of the public issue worth ₹562.10 crore has been finalised and all eyes are now focused on DreamFolks IPO listing date, which is most likely on 6th September 2022 i.e. on Tuesday next week. Meanwhile, despite sharp selling on Thursday and flat sentiments on Friday early morning deals on Dalal Street, DreamFolks share price has surged marginally in the grey market today. According to market observers, shares of DreamFolks Services Limited are available at a premium of ₹115 in grey market today.

DreamFolks IPO GMP today

Market observers said that DreamFolks IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹115, which is around ₹4 higher from its Thursday's high of ₹111 per share levels. However, DreamFolks IPO GMP has settled at ₹106 after the market close on Thursday. Market observers said that rise in DreamFolks IPO GMP is a good sign as there was heavy sell-off witnessed on Thursday session. They said that secondary market sentiment is flat in opening bell today and DreamFolks shares have risen today that signals promising premium from the public issue on the listing date, which is most likely on Tuesday next week.

What this DreamFolks IPO GMP means?

Market observers went on to add that DreamFolks IPO GMP today is ₹115, which means grey market is expecting that the public issue will list around ₹441 ( ₹326 + ₹115), which is around 35 per cent higher from its price band of ₹308 to ₹326 per equity share. They went on to add that the public issue has remained strong in grey market despite weak sentiments on previous session on Dalal Street, which signals that it may shot up once there is trend reversal in the secondary market.

However, stock market experts said that grey market premium is not an ideal indicator about listing premium because it has nothing to do with the fundamentals of the company. They said that GMP has no connect with the balance sheet of the company and it is completely speculative. So, one should stick to the basics and rely on what company's financials speak about the public issue.

DreamFolks IPO details

The public issue is proposed for listing on both NSE and BSE and it is most likely to list on 6th September 2022.

DreamFolks IPO allotment status

One can check DreamFolks IPO allotment status online by logging in at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

DreamFolks facilitates an enhanced airport experience for passengers, leveraging its technology-driven platform. The company’s asset-light business model integrates global card networks operating in India, credit card and debit card issuers and other corporate clients, including airline companies, with various airport lounge operators and other airport-related service providers on a unified technology platform.

DreamFolks is a dominant player and India's largest airport service aggregator platform (with a share of over 80% in the domestic lounge access market) facilitating an enhanced airport experience to passengers leveraging a technology driven platform.