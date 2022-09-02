DreamFolks Services shares GMP jumps after IPO share allotment3 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 10:23 AM IST
DreamFolks Services IPO GMP: Share allotment of the public issue worth ₹562.10 crore has been finalised and all eyes are now focused on DreamFolks IPO listing date, which is most likely on 6th September 2022 i.e. on Tuesday next week. Meanwhile, despite sharp selling on Thursday and flat sentiments on Friday early morning deals on Dalal Street, DreamFolks share price has surged marginally in the grey market today. According to market observers, shares of DreamFolks Services Limited are available at a premium of ₹115 in grey market today.