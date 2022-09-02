DreamFolks Services shares GMP jumps after IPO share allotment

DreamFolks IPO GMP today

Market observers said that DreamFolks IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹115, which is around ₹4 higher from its Thursday's high of ₹111 per share levels. However, DreamFolks IPO GMP has settled at ₹106 after the market close on Thursday. Market observers said that rise in DreamFolks IPO GMP is a good sign as there was heavy sell-off witnessed on Thursday session. They said that secondary market sentiment is flat in opening bell today and DreamFolks shares have risen today that signals promising premium from the public issue on the listing date, which is most likely on Tuesday next week.