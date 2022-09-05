Dreamfolks Services to list on Tuesday. What should investors know

Also, Akansha Jain Senior Research Analyst at Nirmal Bang in her report last month said, "Going ahead, FY22 being covid impacted, we feel, FY23 is expected to be a pent up growth year. We expect, the company to post sales of ₹529.1 crore and ₹714 crore for FY23E, and FY24E respectively. (I.e. growth of 87.3% for FY23E , 35% for FY24E). With higher sales, we expect margins to improve to 10% and 10.7% for FY23E & FY24E respectively from 8% in FY22. We expect, Adj Pat of ₹38 crore and ₹55.7 crore for FY23E & FY24E respectively."

