On Monday, the IPO's GMP price was at ₹65 per equity share which suggests a possible listing of ₹119 per share ( ₹65 per equity share plus an upper price band of ₹54 per equity share) as of now. A grey market is where a company's shares are offered unofficially to traders. A GMP does give a fair understanding of how a stock will be listed, however, there is no guarantee of the accuracy.