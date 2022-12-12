The high-end ecosystem of Drone solutions provider, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on December 13 in the SME category. That being said, anchor investors will be allowed to bid for the company on Monday. The company plans to raise nearly ₹34 crore through the public offer. In the grey market, the company was trading at a premium of ₹65 per equity share.
Droneacharya's IPO is a purely fresh issue of 62.90 lakh equity shares at a price band of ₹52 per share and ₹54 per share. At the upper price band, the IPO has valued around ₹33.97 crore. The issue will close on December 15. Meanwhile, anchor investors will be able to bid on December 12 for the IPO.
Generally, bidding is open for anchor investors who are institutions that are allotted equity shares of a company at a fixed price one day prior to the IPO going public.
The issue price is 5.2 times to 5.4 times the face value of ₹10 each at the lower and upper price band. The bidding can be made for a minimum of 2,000 equity shares and the multiples of 2,000 shares thereafter.
Of the total size, 50% of the IPO is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), while 15% is kept for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 35% is set to be allocated to retail individual investors.
Corporate Capital Ventures is the booking running lead manager for the IPO, while Bigshare Services is the registrar of the offer. Private banker Yes Bank is the sponsor bank for the issue.
On Monday, the IPO's GMP price was at ₹65 per equity share which suggests a possible listing of ₹119 per share ( ₹65 per equity share plus an upper price band of ₹54 per equity share) as of now. A grey market is where a company's shares are offered unofficially to traders. A GMP does give a fair understanding of how a stock will be listed, however, there is no guarantee of the accuracy.
Droneacharya is expected to utilise the proceeds of the IPO for the purchase of drones and other accessories. Also, a certain portion of proceeds not exceeding 25% will be kept for general corporate purposes.
As of June 30, 2022, the company's net worth was around ₹33.58 crore, while its total income and net profit stood at ₹3.09 crore and ₹71.17 lakh.
In FY22, the company's net worth skyrocketed to nearly ₹14.5 crore compared to merely ₹1.04 crore in FY21. Total income also jumped massively to ₹3.6 crore versus ₹1 lakh in FY21. And the company reported PAT of ₹40.65 lakh against a loss of ₹14.89 lakh in FY21.
Incorporated in 2017, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations is a full-fledged innovative solution, based out in the Cultural and IT hub of Pune, Maharashtra, with offices operating in Pune. The company provides a high-end ecosystem of Drone solutions for multi-sensor Drone surveys, data processing of Drone data using robust high-configuration workstations, Drone pilot training & specialized GIS training.
The company's offerings can be classified into four broad categories namely --- Training, Services, Surveillance, and others.
In its red herring prospectus, Droneacharya highlighted that as per a Civil Aviation Ministry estimate, India’s Drone sector will achieve a turnover of ₹12,000-15,000 crore by 2026, from about ₹80 crore now.
Further, in the prospectus, Droneacharya revealed that their strategic plans for the upcoming fiscal year are to open up offices and RPTOs in various cities across the country. Also, they are expanding their reach to leverage multiple offerings of their Drone services as well as Drone training courses.
Also, the company is determined to create a pool of talent trained in operating drones as per the DGCA guidelines. The company also remains focused on maintaining a strong relationship with existing clients which will help is expected to support in competitive advantage in gaining new clients and increasing the business. Further, the company is also focused on improving efficiencies at all levels of the operational process so as to achieve cost reductions to achieve a competitive edge.
