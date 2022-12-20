Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO allotment date today. Latest GMP, how to check status1 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 09:17 AM IST
- Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO allotment date is most likely on 20th December 2022
Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO: Allotment of shares may get announced any time today as tentative Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO allotment date is 20th December 2022. Those who have applied for this BSE SME IPO are advised to check Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO allotment status online either at BSE website or at the official registrar of this IPO. The official registrar of this IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd and its official website is bigshareonline.com.
