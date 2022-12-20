Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO: Allotment of shares may get announced any time today as tentative Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO allotment date is 20th December 2022. Those who have applied for this BSE SME IPO are advised to check Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO allotment status online either at BSE website or at the official registrar of this IPO. The official registrar of this IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd and its official website is bigshareonline.com.

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO GMP today

Meanwhile, ahead of share allotment, grey market has gone highly bullish on the public issue. According to market observers, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹74, which is around 135 per cent higher from its price band of ₹52 to ₹54 per equity share.

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO allotment links

For more convenience, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct bigshare link — ipo2.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html and check their Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO allotment status online.

How to check status on BSE

To check Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO allotment status on BSE website, a bidders needs to login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct bigshare link;

2] Select Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO;

3] Enter Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

How to check status on Bigshare

To check Droneacharya Aerial Innovations allotment status online at Bigshare, one needs to login at direct link — ipo2.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at Bigshare direct link — ipo2.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html;

2] Select 'Droneacharya Aerial Innovations' at the place vacant for company names and then select either of Application No/CAF No or PAN number;

3] Click on 'Search' option.

Your Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO listing date is most likely on 23rd December 2022.