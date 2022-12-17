Home / Markets / Ipo /  Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO: GMP, how to check allotment status

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO: After strong response by investors during three days of bidding from 13th to 15th December 2022, all eyes are now set on Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 20th December 2022. However, ahead of share allotment, gery market has also gone highly bullish on the IPO. According to market observers, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 72.

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO GMP today

Market observers said that shares of the BSE SME IPO are available at a premium of 72 in grey market today. This means, grey market is expecting that Droneacharya Aerial Innovations shares would list at around 126 ( 54 + 72), signaling around 135 per cent listing gain from the public issue for the bidders.

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO allotment status check

After announcement of share allocation, bidders are advised to check allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the official website of its registrar. The official registrar of this IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd and its official website is bigshareonline.com.

For more convenience, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct bigshare link — ipo2.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html and check their Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO allotment status online.

How to check status on BSE

To check Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO allotment status on BSE website, a bidders needs to login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct bigshare link;

2] Select Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO;

3] Enter Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

How to check status on Bigshare

To check Droneacharya Aerial Innovations allotment status online at Bigshare, one needs to login at direct link — ipo2.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at Bigshare direct link — ipo2.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html;

2] Select 'Droneacharya Aerial Innovations' at the place vacant for company names and then select either of Application No/CAF No or PAN number;

3] Click on 'Search' option.

Your Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

