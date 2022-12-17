Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO: GMP, how to check allotment status

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO: After strong response by investors during three days of bidding from 13th to 15th December 2022, all eyes are now set on Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 20th December 2022. However, ahead of share allotment, gery market has also gone highly bullish on the IPO. According to market observers, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹72.

