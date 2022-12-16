Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO: GMP signals strong gain from NSE SME issue2 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2022, 09:39 AM IST
- Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO GMP today has risen despite weak bias on Dalal Street
Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO: After strong response by investors to this NSE SME's initial public offering (IPO), bidders are eagerly waiting for the finalisation of share allocation. As per Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO subscription status available on BSE website, the public issue worth ₹33.97 crore has been subscribed 243.70 times in three days bidding from 13th to 15th December 2022. Retail portion of the IPO got subscribed 330.82 times whereas NII (Non Institutional Investors) portion of the SME IPO got subscribed 287.80 times.
