Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO: GMP signals strong gain from NSE SME issue

What this GMP means?

Market observers went on to add that Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO GMP today is ₹72 that means grey market is of the opinion that the SME share will list at around ₹126 apiece levels ( ₹54 + ₹72), which is more than 130 per cent from Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO price band of ₹52 to ₹54 per equity share. They said that grey market is signaling that shares of drone solution company may have a dream debut on Dalal Street when it lists on the BSE SME exchange on 23rd December 2022.