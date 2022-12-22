Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO: GMP signals strong returns for allottees2 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 01:26 PM IST
- Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO listing date is most likely on 23rd December 2022
Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO listing: Shares of the drone solution company are going to list on Dalal Street soon. As per the tentative schedule of the BSE SME IPO, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO listing date is most likely on 23rd December 2022. The BSE SME IPO (Initial Public Offering) received strong response from retail and other investors and the SME share has remained available above 100 per cent premium in grey market ever since it made its debut in the primary markets. According to market observers, shares of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd are available at a premium of ₹65 in grey market today.
