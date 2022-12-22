Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO: GMP signals strong returns for allottees

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹65, which is ₹7 below its Wednesday GMP of ₹72. They said that this dip in Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO GMP can be understood as sentiments in primary and secondary markets have dropped in last two days after the newsbreak of rising Covid-19 cases in China. They said that despite weakness in Dalal Street sentiments, Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO GMP has remained above 100 per cent that speaks volume for the BSE SME IPO, especially when we look at the main board IPOs trading at a discounted price in grey market.