Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO: GMP, subscription status, review after day 2 of bidding 15 Dec 2022
- Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO GMP today is ₹70, say market observers
Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO: The initial public offer (IPO) of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Limited opened on 13th December 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 15th December 2022. It means, today is the last date to apply for the SME IPO, which is proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange. As per the Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO subscription status available on BSE, in first two days of bidding, the public issue has been subscribed 86.35 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 151.78 times.