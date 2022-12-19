Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO: After strong response by investors, bidders and market observers are eagerly waiting for the finalisation of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 20th December 2022. Those who have applied for this BSE SME IPO are advised to login at BSE website or at the Bigshare Services website (official registrar of the IPO) to check one's application status online after announcement of share allocation.

Meanwhile, ahead of share allotment, grey market has gone further bullish on this public issue, which is proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange. According to market observers, shares of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd are available at a premium of ₹74 in grey market today.

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹74, which is ₹2 higher from its weekend GMP of ₹72. They said that Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO GMP has remained steady around ₹72 for last 3-4 days that signals strength about the BSE SME stock in grey market when main board IPOs have failed make any impact on investors. They said that Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO GMP today has surged despite weak sentiments on Dalal Street for the last three straight sessions, which means grey market is expected strong debut of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations shares.

What this GMP means?

Market observers said that Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO GMP today is ₹74, which means grey market is expecting that Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO listing would be around ₹128 ( ₹54 + ₹74), which is around 135 per cent higher from Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO price band of ₹52 to ₹54 per equity share. Market observers went on to add that grey market is trying to signal that Droneacharya Aerial Innovations shares may have a dream debut on Dalal Street and lucky allottees may expect more than 100 per cent return on their money on Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO listing date, which is most likely on 23rd December 2022.

However, stock market experts maintained that GMP should not be taken seriously as it is a non-regulated and speculative figure, which is not connect with the balance sheet of the company.