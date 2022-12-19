What this GMP means?

Market observers said that Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO GMP today is ₹74, which means grey market is expecting that Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO listing would be around ₹128 ( ₹54 + ₹74), which is around 135 per cent higher from Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO price band of ₹52 to ₹54 per equity share. Market observers went on to add that grey market is trying to signal that Droneacharya Aerial Innovations shares may have a dream debut on Dalal Street and lucky allottees may expect more than 100 per cent return on their money on Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO listing date, which is most likely on 23rd December 2022.