Droneacharya Aerial IPO sees massive demand, subscribed 6 times in 4 hours2 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 02:02 PM IST
- Droneacharya Aerial Innovation IPO GMP today is ₹65, say market observers
Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO: The initial public offer (IPO) of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Limited opened for subscription today and the BSE SME IPO has been subscribed over 6 times within four hours of issue opening. As per the Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO subscription status by 1:36 PM on day one of bidding, the public issue worth ₹33.97 crore has been subscribed 6.76 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed over 12.91 times.