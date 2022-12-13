Droneacharya Aerial IPO sees massive demand, subscribed nearly 23 times on day 13 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2022, 06:34 PM IST
- Droneacharya Aerial Innovation IPO GMP today is ₹65, say market observers
Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO: The initial public offer (IPO) of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Limited opened for subscription today and the BSE SME IPO has been subscribed 22.94 times on the first day of its public issue. As per the Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO subscription status at the end of day one, its retail portion has been subscribed over 37.89 times.