Droneacharya Aerial IPO sees massive demand, subscribed nearly 23 times on day 1

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO review

Giving subscribe tag to this IPO for long term, Manish Khanna, Co-founder at Unlisted Assets said, "The Company is a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) authorized Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) offering training in drone construction, aerial cinematography, data processing, Python for GIS, drones in agriculture, drones for disaster management, and lastly droneracing. They offer drone surveys, data processing, instruction, and the creation of locally made, customized drones. It has expanded its offerings from a singular upskilling course to a bunch of eight courses that can develop an individual for end-to-end data delivery. The Company aspires to start producing drones that are 100% indigenous and customized. Since March 2022, the company has trained more than 180 drone pilots."