Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Droom Technology files draft papers with Sebi to raise 3,000 crore via IPO

Droom Technology files draft papers with Sebi to raise 3,000 crore via IPO

Sandeep Aggarwal, founder and CEO, Droom.
2 min read . 03:38 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • For fiscal 2021, Droom reported a revenue of 135.52 crore compared with 181.37 crore a year ago, while net loss narrowed to 68.88 crore from 89.60 crore. As of June 2021, it had a total debt of 30.18 crore

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MUMBAI: Droom Technology Ltd, an online marketplace for automobiles, has filed draft papers with the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise around 3,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO)

MUMBAI: Droom Technology Ltd, an online marketplace for automobiles, has filed draft papers with the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise around 3,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO)

The issue comprises a fresh issuance of equity shares worth 2,000 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1,000 crore by promoter Droom Pte Ltd, which holds 100% stake in Droom Technology, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The issue comprises a fresh issuance of equity shares worth 2,000 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1,000 crore by promoter Droom Pte Ltd, which holds 100% stake in Droom Technology, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The company may consider a pre-IPO sale of up to 400 crore worth of shares, as per the DRHP.

Droom plans to use 1,150 crore from the IPO proceeds to fund organic growth and 400 crore for inorganic growth initiatives.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services, HSBC and Nomura are the lead managers to the issue.

In July, Droom had raised $200 million ( 1,486 crore) in a pre-IPO funding round at a valuation of $1.2 billion, VC Circle reported. The funds were raised from new investors, including 57 Stars and Seven Train Ventures, and existing investors.

For fiscal 2021, Droom reported a revenue of 135.52 crore compared with 181.37 crore a year ago, while net loss narrowed to 68.88 crore from 89.60 crore. As of June 2021, it had a total debt of 30.18 crore

Its gross merchandise value declined to 50.19 billion from 66.98 billion a year ago due to prolonged countrywide lockdowns. Business has impacted and the company witnessed a significant reduction in operations during the pandemic, as per the DRHP.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Tarsons Products IPO Opens Next Week. Things to Know Be ...

Future told to halt asset sale process

Zerodha’s Kamath brothers vow 25% of wealth to philanthropy

‘IPOs are offloading smart money to retail investors’

Founded by Sandeep Agarwal in 2014, Droom Tech is a technology and data science company that facilitates online buying and selling of automobiles through a combination of asset-light automobile e-commerce platform along with a technology-driven vertically integrated proprietary ecosystem of products and services.

It is the only major Indian player with a completely online transactional model and offers one of the largest selection of automobiles among major online players in India with over 1.15 million vehicles listed that includes both used and new cars and two wheelers, and other vehicles as of September 2021.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!