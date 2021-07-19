1 min read.Updated: 19 Jul 2021, 10:54 PM ISTReuters
On a fully diluted basis, which includes securities such as stock options and restricted stock units, Duolingo would be valued at $4.38 billion at the maximum price
Duolingo Inc said on Monday it aims to be valued as much as $3.41 billion in its U.S. initial public offering, as the language-learning app maker seeks to cash in on rapidly rising interest for online education tools during the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 5.1 million shares will be offered in the IPO, priced between $85 and $95 each, which would rake in more than $485 million at the top end of that range.