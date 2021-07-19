This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >Markets >Ipo >Duolingo eyes over $3 billion valuation in US IPO as online learning booms
Duolingo eyes over $3 billion valuation in US IPO as online learning booms
1 min read.19 Jul 2021Reuters
On a fully diluted basis, which includes securities such as stock options and restricted stock units, Duolingo would be valued at $4.38 billion at the maximum price
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Duolingo Inc said on Monday it aims to be valued as much as $3.41 billion in its U.S. initial public offering, as the language-learning app maker seeks to cash in on rapidly rising interest for online education tools during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Duolingo Inc said on Monday it aims to be valued as much as $3.41 billion in its U.S. initial public offering, as the language-learning app maker seeks to cash in on rapidly rising interest for online education tools during the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 5.1 million shares will be offered in the IPO, priced between $85 and $95 each, which would rake in more than $485 million at the top end of that range.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
About 5.1 million shares will be offered in the IPO, priced between $85 and $95 each, which would rake in more than $485 million at the top end of that range.