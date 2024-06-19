Durlax Top Surface IPO booked over 5 times on day 1; check latest GMP, subscription status, more
Durlax Top Surface IPO subscriptions open on June 19 and close on June 21, with a price band of ₹65 to ₹68 per share. The firm manufactures solid surface materials under LUXOR and ASPIRON brands, with a production plant in Vapi equipped with advanced technology.
The Durlax Top Surface IPO began subscriptions on Wednesday, June 19 and will close on Friday, June 21. The Durlax Top Surface IPO has a lot size of 2,000 shares. The Durlax Top Surface IPO price band has been set in the range at ₹65 to ₹68 per equity share, having a face value of ₹10.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started