Durlax Top Surface IPO: What GMP signals as SME IPO opens this week?
Durlax Top Surface IPO GMP: Durlax Top Surface Limited Shares are available at a premium of ₹15 in the grey market today, say market observers.
Durlax Top Surface IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Durlax Top Surface Limited is going to hit the Indian primary market on 19th June 2024, i.e. on Wednesday this week. The public issue will remain open for bidding till 21st June 2024. The solid surface material maker company has fixed the Durlax Top Surface IPO price band at ₹65 to ₹68 per equity share. The book build issue is a mix of fresh problems and offers for Sale (OFS). The book build issue is proposed for listing on the NSE SME Emerge platform. Meanwhile, ahead of the Durlax Top Surface IPO opening this week, Durlax Top Surface Limited shares have become available in the grey market. According to the stock market observers, Durlax Top Surface Limited shares are available at a premium of ₹15 in the grey market today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started