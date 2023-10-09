E Factor Experience Limited IPO lists at 53% premium on NSE despite weak stock market sentiments
E Factor Experience Limited IPO listed on NSE SME Emerge platform at ₹115 apiece, which is ₹40 per share higher from the upper price band of ₹75 per equity share
Stock market today: Despite weak stock market sentiments duen to Israel Palestine conflict, E Factor Experiences Limited IPO listed today on NSE SME Emerge platform delivering over 53 per cent listing gain to its allottees. E Factor Experiences Limited share price opened on NSE at ₹115, which is ₹40 per share higher of more than 53 per cent from its price band of ₹71 to ₹75 per equity share.
