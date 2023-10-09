comScore
E Factor Experience Limited IPO lists at 53% premium on NSE despite weak stock market sentiments

 Asit Manohar

E Factor Experience Limited IPO listed on NSE SME Emerge platform at ₹115 apiece, which is ₹40 per share higher from the upper price band of ₹75 per equity share

E Factor Experience Limited IPO was heavily over subscribed in all categories. (Photo: Courtesy company website)Premium
E Factor Experience Limited IPO was heavily over subscribed in all categories. (Photo: Courtesy company website)

Stock market today: Despite weak stock market sentiments duen to Israel Palestine conflict, E Factor Experiences Limited IPO listed today on NSE SME Emerge platform delivering over 53 per cent listing gain to its allottees. E Factor Experiences Limited share price opened on NSE at 115, which is 40 per share higher of more than  53 per cent from its price band of 71 to 75 per equity share.

E Factor Experiences share listing news

However, the newly listed NSE SME stock didn't stop here only. The SME stock extended its listing gain further and went on to hit intraday high of 120.75 apiece, extending the E Factor Experiences Limited IPO listing gain to the tune of over 60 per cent within few minutes of E Factor Experiences Limited share listing.

E Factor Experiences Limited IPO, which is a book-built issue that aims ato raise 25.92 crores, closed its subscription with 73.14 timessubscription on the final day. All categories of the public issue was heavily oversubscribed. 

The bidding for E Factor Experiences IPO began on Wednesday, September 17 and ended on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. The book build issue was offered at a price band of 71 to 75 per equity share.

Stock market today

Due to outbreak of Israel Palenstine conflict, most of the global markets came under huge sell off stress including Dalal Street. In Indian stock market, Nifty 50 today is down 75 points, BSE Sensex has shed over 300 points whereas Bank Nifty today lost over 300 points within an hour of stock market's opening bell today.

In broad market, small-cap index went down to the tune of 0.93 per cent whereas mid-cap index corrected around 0.80 per cent in this time.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Updated: 09 Oct 2023, 10:29 AM IST
