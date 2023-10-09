Stock market today: Despite weak stock market sentiments duen to Israel Palestine conflict, E Factor Experiences Limited IPO listed today on NSE SME Emerge platform delivering over 53 per cent listing gain to its allottees. E Factor Experiences Limited share price opened on NSE at ₹115, which is ₹40 per share higher of more than 53 per cent from its price band of ₹71 to ₹75 per equity share.

E Factor Experiences share listing news

However, the newly listed NSE SME stock didn't stop here only. The SME stock extended its listing gain further and went on to hit intraday high of ₹120.75 apiece, extending the E Factor Experiences Limited IPO listing gain to the tune of over 60 per cent within few minutes of E Factor Experiences Limited share listing.

E Factor Experiences Limited IPO, which is a book-built issue that aims ato raise ₹25.92 crores, closed its subscription with 73.14 timessubscription on the final day. All categories of the public issue was heavily oversubscribed.

Arabian Petroleum shares list with over 10% premium at ₹77.4 apiece on NSE SME

The bidding for E Factor Experiences IPO began on Wednesday, September 17 and ended on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. The book build issue was offered at a price band of ₹71 to ₹75 per equity share.

Market falls about 1% on the Israel-Palestine war; investors lose ₹4 lakh crore

Stock market today

Due to outbreak of Israel Palenstine conflict, most of the global markets came under huge sell off stress including Dalal Street. In Indian stock market, Nifty 50 today is down 75 points, BSE Sensex has shed over 300 points whereas Bank Nifty today lost over 300 points within an hour of stock market's opening bell today.

In broad market, small-cap index went down to the tune of 0.93 per cent whereas mid-cap index corrected around 0.80 per cent in this time.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!